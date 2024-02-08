Advertisement

Renowned filmmaker Sriram Raghavan marked his Tamil debut with the simultaneous release of Merry Christmas in Hindi and Tamil on January 12. The movie, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, collected ₹2.55 crore on its opening day. Here's how much the film earned on its second day.

How did Merry Christmas perform on Day 2?

The Bollywood version contributed ₹2.3 crore to Merry Christmas' opening day collection, while the Tamil version added ₹22 lakh. The film's performance picked up pace on its first Saturday, with an estimated collection of ₹3.50 crore. As of the second day, the total domestic box office collection stands at ₹6.05 crore.

In the Tamil and Telugu languages, the film faces severe competition from other Pongal releases like Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan and Sivakarthikeyan's film Ayalaan. Guntur Kaaram has emerged victorious in the five-way clash. The Mahesh Babu starrer collected a staggering ₹42 crore on its opening day. Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan minted ₹2 crore in the Hindi language itself, close to the collection of Merry Christmas.

What do we know about Merry Christmas?

Starring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinay Pathak in key roles for the Hindi version, Merry Christmas explores a unique narrative crafted by Sriram Raghavan. The Tamil version features a slightly different cast, with Radhika Sarathkumar and Shanmugarajan playing significant roles alongside the main leads.

Merry Christmas's OTT release date

Before hitting the theatres, Merry Christmas secured its place on the digital platform. The streaming rights for both the Hindi and Tamil versions were reportedly acquired by Netflix for a substantial ₹60 crore, as reported by Bollywood Hungama in July 2023. This pre-release deal garnered attention, considering the movie's theatrical release and not being a direct-to-OTT offering. Additionally, expectations are high for the satellite rights of the film, with industry insiders anticipating a figure exceeding ₹60 crore.