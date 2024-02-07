Advertisement

Merry Christmas hit the big screens on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The film is headlined by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Despite having no other significant release in Bollywood, the film has failed to leave a lasting impression at the box office.

Merry Christmas sees a steep decline at the box office

Merry Christmas opened to a decent ₹2.45 crore on its first day and saw an upward trend in business on the weekends. However, ever since the film has seen a decline at the box office. After a seven-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹14.87 crore.

On the seventh day of release, the film’s first Thursday, Merry Christmas raked in a mere ₹1.05 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. It must be noted that the film’s release coincided with the Makar Sankranti holiday and did not face any stiff competition from other releases in Bollywood. However, the movie did have to deter competition from South releases like HanuMan and Captain Miller, which were also released in Hindi.

However, since the film is getting a good word-of-mouth, it may pick up pace in its 2nd weekend especially in the urban centres.

All About Merry Christmas

The Sriram Raghavan film was initially scheduled to release on December 12. However, after the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar decided to release the film on December 22, the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer was pushed to January 12.

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani under the production banner of Tips Productions. The film was shot and released in Hindi and Tamil languages. The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. It marks the Tamil debut of both Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

