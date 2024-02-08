Merry Christmas Box Office Day 3: Katrina Kaif Starrer Gets A Decent Response On First Weekend

Advertisement

Merry Christmas hit the big screen on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on screen for the first time. Merry Christmas released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and opened to a lagging start at the domestic box office. However, due to the good word-of-mouth, the film picked up pace on the weekend.

How did Merry Christmas perform on Day 3?

At the end of the second day, the total domestic box office collection of Merry Christmas stood at ₹6.05 crore. According to Sacnilk, the Katrina-Vijay starrer earned ₹3.75 crore on its third day taking the total count to ₹9.80 crore. In the Hindi language, the film ran with a theatre occupancy of 12.23% in the morning show, 18.90% in the afternoon shows, and 26.86% in the evening shows. Night shows were filled to 20.32% of its capacity.

Still from Merry Christmas | Image: IMDb

The movie faces fierce competition in the Tamil and Telugu languages from other Pongal releases, including HanuMan, Ayalaan, Guntur Kaaram, and Captain Miller. Guntur Kaaram has emerged victorious in the five-way clash. On its first weekend, the Mahesh Babu film brought in an incredible ₹68.10 crore in revenue. HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, has crossed the mark of ₹40 crore.

More about Merry Christmas

The Sriram Raghavan film was initially scheduled to release on December 12. However, after the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar decided to release the film on December 22, the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer was pushed to January 12.

Still from Merry Christmas | Image: IMDb

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani under the production banner of Tips Productions. The film was shot and released in Hindi and Tamil languages. The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. It marks the Tamil debut of both Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

(With inputs from IANS)