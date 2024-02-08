English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Leaked In HD Quality On Torrent Sites

This privacy breach seems to be a significant setback for Merry Christmas, as it might affect its box office collection.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas hit the theatres today, January 12. With just a few hours in the theatres, the neo-noir mystery thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan has fallen victim to privacy concerns. The full movie has been leaked in HD quality online.

Merry Christmas Movie Review: Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Sriram Raghavan Film Rating Review
(A poster of Merry Christmas | Image: KatrinaKaif/Instagram)

Merry Christmas leaked on these websites

The film has been leaked in both languages (Hindi and Tamil) on various sites, including Tamilrockers, Telegram, Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet and Moviesflix. Now, this privacy breach seems to be a significant setback for Merry Christmas, as it is just a few hours old, and with the film available in HD quality online might affect its box office collection. The Tamil version is also facing tough competition at the box office owing to the clash with Dhanush starrer Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan.  

Merry Christmas' review: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif open 2024 with a bang - India Today
(A poster of Merry Christmas | Image: KatrinaKaif/Instagram)

It is not the first time Tamilrockers have leaked the film in HD quality on their website. Earlier, they leaked a big-budget film Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, despite the makers requesting to not leak the film.

Advertisement
Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif's mysterious tale marred by dull climax | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A still from the film | Image: Youtube)

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram also falls pray to privacy breach

Not just Merry Christmas, even Mahesh Babu's highly-anticipated film Guntur Kaaram has been leaked in HD quality on various websites, including Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Isaimini, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Pagalworld and Moviesflix. Helmed by Trivikram, the film also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Merry Christmas review

The film merits a watch in a theatre purely for the risk-taking and the thrill and intrigue it offers, according to Republic. The film lived up to the hype surrounding since the release of teaser with its climax, leaving the audience divided. Harsh Bhagwatula, in his review to Republic wrote, "With Merry Christmas, it becomes all the more evident that Sriram Raghavan is one of the fewer filmmakers left who is interested in exploring cinema from a purely aesthetic perspective. While one of the protagonist does have a tragic backstory which offer a subtle comment on gender power dynamic in couples, Merry Christmas equally works purely as an enticing whodunit where every scene has a little something to offer." 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement