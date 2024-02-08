Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Leaked In HD Quality On Torrent Sites

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas hit the theatres today, January 12. With just a few hours in the theatres, the neo-noir mystery thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan has fallen victim to privacy concerns. The full movie has been leaked in HD quality online.

Merry Christmas leaked on these websites

The film has been leaked in both languages (Hindi and Tamil) on various sites, including Tamilrockers, Telegram, Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet and Moviesflix. Now, this privacy breach seems to be a significant setback for Merry Christmas, as it is just a few hours old, and with the film available in HD quality online might affect its box office collection. The Tamil version is also facing tough competition at the box office owing to the clash with Dhanush starrer Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan.

It is not the first time Tamilrockers have leaked the film in HD quality on their website. Earlier, they leaked a big-budget film Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, despite the makers requesting to not leak the film.

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram also falls pray to privacy breach

Not just Merry Christmas, even Mahesh Babu's highly-anticipated film Guntur Kaaram has been leaked in HD quality on various websites, including Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Isaimini, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Pagalworld and Moviesflix. Helmed by Trivikram, the film also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Merry Christmas review

The film merits a watch in a theatre purely for the risk-taking and the thrill and intrigue it offers, according to Republic. The film lived up to the hype surrounding since the release of teaser with its climax, leaving the audience divided. Harsh Bhagwatula, in his review to Republic wrote, "With Merry Christmas, it becomes all the more evident that Sriram Raghavan is one of the fewer filmmakers left who is interested in exploring cinema from a purely aesthetic perspective. While one of the protagonist does have a tragic backstory which offer a subtle comment on gender power dynamic in couples, Merry Christmas equally works purely as an enticing whodunit where every scene has a little something to offer."