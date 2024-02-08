Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu, Trivikram's Film Leaked Online Hours After Release

Guntur Kaaram was one of the most anticipated films of Mahesh Babu in 2024 after the release of his 2023 film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu
Guntur Kaaram | Image:Guntur Kaaram/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guntur Kaaram, one of the much-anticipated films of Mahesh Babu this year, finally hit the screens today January 12. However, hours after its release, the film was leaked online on several torrent sites. The film had created a huge buzz among Telugu movie lovers ever since its release due to the collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo famed director Trivikram. The film, according to experts was estimated to open between the range ₹35 crores to ₹70 crores in India. However, the film's leak can affect the film's box office number, especially as it has opened to mixed reviews.

Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image: X

Guntur Kaaram falls prey to piracy 

Mahesh Babu and SreeLeela starrer Guntur Kaaram are first among the many Sankranti release lined up for this week. Not just one of the first but one of the most expensive films with a reported budget of ₹130 to ₹150 crores. Owing to the superstar's fandom and the festive season, the Andhra Pradesh government has also approved special shows starting at 1 am for the film. However, the film has opened to mixed reviews, and now the leaked news can impact the film's opening day collection. 

Mahesh Babu and SreeLeela in Guntur Kaaram | Image: X

The film is reportedly available on sites like TamilRockers, FilmyZilla, MovieRulz, MP4Movies. 

Not just Guntur Kaaram, Tamil films Merry Christmas, Ayalaan also leaked online

The Sankranti week is packed with major releases. While Guntur Kaaram was one of them, Tamil films like Captain Miller, Ayalaan, Merry Christmas, and another Telugu film HauMan too released on January 12. All of these films are reportedly leaked online in HD Quality and are available on the above-mentioned torrent websites. Mostly after the leak, the makers make sure to remove the films. This has been a constant issue and threat for any and every new release, irrespective of the star cast and budget of the film. 

(This is a developing story)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

