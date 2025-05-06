Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh And Shakira Steal The Show As The Singers Hang Together, Fans Say 'Now We Need A Collab'

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut at the Met Gala 2025, honouring his Sikh roots as she walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. The theme of the event was Tailored For You, and the singer stepped out wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms), designed by Prabal Gurung. He paired his look with heavy jewels. While the singer and actor caught eyeballs with his traditional yet modern appearance, his meeting with Colombian singer Shakira has broken the internet.

When Diljit Dosanjh met Shakira - The internet broke

Taking to their Instagram handle, Dijit Dosanjh's Team shared a few moments between both singers, leaving their fans excited. The team posted a clip that shows Shakira, Diljit and Nicole Scherzinger travelling together in a luxurious car. It is a selfie video that shows Shakira introducing everyone inside the car. She then panned the camera towards Diljit and chanted his name, "Diljit! Diljit!" In response, the Punjabi singer greeted with folded hands, and the Waka Waka singer said, "Hi to India".

Ahead of it, Diljit posed with Shakira, Nicole and designer Prabal Gurung, among others, in a pre-event photoshoot. Not to miss out on the three dining together, calling it a fun night.

Last but not least, Diljit and Shakira happily posed for a picture with a power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Fans' reaction to Diljit Dosanjh jelling with Shakira

Soon after Diljit's team shared the photos and video of him enjoying the night with Shakira, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Shakira with Diljit and Priyanka Nick....multiverse." Another wrote, "Collab so iconic, our heart skipped a beat!!!" Fans requested a collab, "Now we need a collab with Diljit and Shakira!!! Imagine?!?" A proud fan wrote, "From G.O.A.T to Global. You said Panjab will be worldwide, and now it is. ICONIC MOMENT!" A user wrote, "Damn this is huge."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)