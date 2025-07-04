Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur's Musical Romantic Saga Opens At Disappointing Note

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Life in a... Metro (2007). The film stars an ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher. The film explores the new-age romance and highlights the challenges faced by contemporary couples. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, which has impacted its domestic business.

Metro... In Dino box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

It's been half a day, and the movie earned only ₹1.11 crore at the box office on the first day of the release, as per Sacnilk. Metro... In Dino had an overall 11.44 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 8.64 per cent in the morning and 14.24 per cent in the afternoon. The collection is expected to rise by the end of the day, as it's the beginning of the weekend and the movie buffs who loved Life in a... Metro might watch.

Another reason the film's business is affected is because of Jurassic World: Rebirth. It belongs to one of the long-standing hit franchises, Jurassic World, and was released after three years with a stellar star cast - Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The film is performing well at the box office with ₹4.43 crore already in the bank.

Meanwhile, the film in the pre-sales earned between ₹50-60 lakh, which is very low, as per Sumit Kadel. So the weekend performance of the film will hinge heavily on audience word of mouth.

All about Metro... In Dino