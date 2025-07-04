Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Scarlett Johansson-Jonathan Bailey's Sci-fi Thriller Off To A Promising Opening In India

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey's sci-fi action thriller finally hit the theatres today, July 4. The film is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh instalment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film is helmed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. It has earned positive reviews from audiences in India, which might help the business.

Jurassic World Rebirth box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹3.77 crore at the box office in India since morning. The collection is expected to rise as the film belongs to a longstanding hit franchise. Trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, has predicted Jurassic World Rebirth to be the biggest opener in the movie series in India. According to him, the film is expected to mint ₹8-10 crore or even more on day 1 in India. Additionally, the film is tracking for a $250+ million global opening over the five-day weekend, which would revive the franchise after the bad reviews and poor box office performance of its predecessor Jurassic World: Dominion.

Jurassic World: Rebirth had an overall 16.41 per cent English occupancy on Friday, with 12.05 per cent in the morning and 20.77 per cent in the afternoon.

Is Jurassic World Rebirth worth the time?

The Indian audience had a memorable time watching the latest instalment of Jurassic World. A user wrote, "I had an absolute blast! with #jurassicworldrebirth although it does have minor issues holding it back from being great there’s no denying it is a fun time with some of the best visuals this franchise has ever seen I love the new characters and hope to see more in the future!"

Another wrote, "Not even remotely close to being ready to shut up about how much I love this movie!"

A user shared a scene from the movie, featuring Jonathan and wrote, "This scene was way more touching and beautiful than I expected it to be and Jonny acted his ass off here. It’s made even more special by the fact that Jonny is playing the solo. It’s easily the best scene in the film and probs in my top 10 for the year."

All about Jurassic World Rebirth