Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Witness Upward Trend, Likely To Mint ₹10 Crore

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer hit the theatres on July 4 with movie buffs hailing the movie. However, it met with a disappointing end as the film collected only ₹3.5 crore at the box office on the first day of its release. However, on the second day, which is Saturday, collection is seemingly moving at a fast pace given it's the weekend.

Metro In Dino box office collection day 1 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹2.3 crore since morning on Saturday. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹5.8 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the pace of collection, the film is likely to mint ₹10 crore within two days. Metro In Dino had an overall 21.30 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 11.65 per cent in the morning and 30.95 crore in the afternoon. The film is also facing tough competition with Maa, Sitaare Zameen Par and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Metro In Dino vs Jurassic World: Rebirth at the box office

Jurassic World Rebirth clashed with Metro In Dino and is performing well at the Indian box office. On the second day, the film has earned ₹5.03 crore since morning today and adding the second-day collection, the total stands at ₹14.03 crore in India. Seeing the collection pace, the film might reach nearly ₹20 crore in just two days despite being a Hollywood film. Jurassic World: Rebirth had an overall 35.87 per cent English occupancy on Saturday, with 25.60 per cent in the morning and 46.13 per cent in the afternoon.