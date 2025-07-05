Thama To Star Rashmika Mandanna In Never-Seen-Before Avatar? Actress Claims Vampire Thriller Will 'Change People’s Perspective Of Me'

Rashmika Mandanna has been basking in the success of her previous releases. Now, she is busy shooting for her next highly anticipated movie Thama, a horror comedy, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Marking her first-time horror genre, the vampire-themed comedy was quite challenging for her, the actress admitted during an interview. She further spilt the beans and said the film is going to change the viewer's perspective towards her.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about shooting for Thama

In an interview with The Nog Magazine, Rashmika said, “Oh my god! Thama. For Thama, we really, really put in the work. Till then, I thought, okay, I’ve been through it. I’ve seen it all. I’m 24-25 films down. What else can there be? And then Thama comes and you’re like, ‘Oops, I wasn’t ready for that.’ I feel that is going to change people’s perspective of me in a way."

When asked how she is balancing her professional and personal life, the actress said that she misses her family a lot and recalled her mother's statement, 'If you want to excel in your professional life, you will have to sacrifice your personal life, and if you want a personal life, you will have to sacrifice your work life.’ However, she didn't resonate with her mother's thoughts and said, "I’m someone who will say I will work twice as hard, but I’ll make both of them work. That’s an everyday battle."

The actress was recently seen in Chhaava and Kuberaa alongside Vicky Kaushal and Dhanush, respectively. Her performance in both films was hailed by the audience and critics, while Chhaava went on to gross ₹600.10 crore in India, Kuberaa earned ₹127.23 crore at the box office.

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna?