Metro In Dino OTT Release Date: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta Romantic Drama To Stream On...

Metro In Dino OTT Release Date: The Anurag Basu directorial hit the theatres on July 4 and was a solo release in Hindi. Despite the star-studded cast and spiritual sequel factor, the film has failed to impress the audience in theatres. The romantic movie received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, but it did not translate into box office success. Amid this, the streaming giant has already acquired the rights and will release it on OTT soon.

When and where to watch Metro In Dino on OTT?

According to GQ India, while Metro In Dino is still running in theatres, Netflix has secured the rights for its digital release. The film will stream on the platform once its theatrical run ends.

Neither the filmmakers nor Netflix have confirmed an OTT release date. However, industry trends indicate that Metro In Dino is likely to arrive on Netflix between late August and early September 2025. Bollywood films usually appear on streaming services around 45 to 60 days after their cinema release.

All about Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu, who also directed the 2007 film Life In a Metro, and serves as its musical sequel. The film features a star-studded cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anupam Kher. T-Series has produced the project.