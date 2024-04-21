Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child. The fashion designer and star wife has largely maintained a low profile throughout the duration of her pregnancy - much like her general public persona. The parents-to-be recently hosted an intimate gathering fashioned as a baby shower, in lieu of celebrating the new member, soon to join their family.

A peek inside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby shower



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's married life has been an extremely guarded sector of their lives. The same goes for Natasha's pregnancy - the couple appears to be maintaining the same brief when it comes to their pregnancy. The duo recently hosted a baby shower at their Mumbai residence, attended by their family and close friends. Among the attendees, was Mira Kapoor.

Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the cake at the center of the quaint celebrations. The teddy bear themed two tier cake, carried a powder blue hue decorated with floral motifs and vines in icing. Mira simply captioned the picture, "Congrats VD & Natasha", followed by two pink hearts. The picture does not give away much. However, the choice of colours for the cake, has surely sparked a debate among fans of the actor, with regards to the gender of the baby.

Varun Dhawan had announced his wife's pregnancy back in February



On February 18 of this year, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share the news of him and wife Natasha, expecting their first child together. The picture in question - a black and white shot - featured Natasha standing in presumably the duo's family room, flaunting an ample bump. Varun Dhawan can be seen kneeling down in the picture to plant a kiss on the same, as he holds onto Natasha's hands.

The caption to the post read, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength" Varun Dhawan has been tight-lipped about the rest of pregnancy thus far - no estimated month of the baby's arrival has been shared either.