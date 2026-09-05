Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal-Divyenndu Starrer Beats Saiyaara, Earns ₹25.15 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's action thriller is receiving positive reviews from the critics and audience. It resulted in a fabulous opening at the box office in India. The film emerged as the fourth biggest opener of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and Border 2.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹25.15 crore across 11,135 shows in India. In Hindi, the movie collected 25 crore, and in Telugu it earned ₹15 lakh. This brings the gross total collection to ₹30.18 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie registered 42.81 per cent of overall Hindi occupancy on Friday, with the maximum reported in Lucknow (74.3 per cent).

Mirzapur The Movie beats Saiyaara and Awarapan 2

The movie outgrossed recent sleeper hits Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara (₹22 crore) and Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 (₹21.50 crore). Generally, A-listers can rake in ₹25 crore+ openings in Hindi, but it was interesting to see Mirzapur The Movie join the list. It all happened because of the hype around the movie owing to the hit web series.

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Normally, a ₹25+ crore opening in Hindi is the domain of the A-listers or select pan-India stars. Very few actors, apart from the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan, have managed this consistently.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It stars an ensemble cast, including Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang and Pramod Pathak. The action-crime thriller is based on the hit Prime Video web series of the same name. At the centre of the new chapter is the race for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the fray and changing dynamics.