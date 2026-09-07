Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal-Divyenndu Starrer Beats Alpha's Lifetime Record, Nears ₹100 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer is having a terrific time in India and overseas. The film had a promising start on release day and saw a spike in collections on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in a blockbuster weekend opening at the box office. While the film is nearing the ₹100 crore mark in India, it has entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the movie registered 12.5 per cent growth on Saturday, earning ₹36 crore across 11,344 shows. In Hindi, the film collected ₹35.75 crore, whereas in Telugu it earned only ₹25 lakh. This brings the net total to ₹93.75 crore and gross to ₹112.35 crore in the opening weekend.

Overseas, the film collected ₹7 crore, taking the total to ₹20 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹132.35 crore.

In India, Mirzapur registered 66.79 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Bhopal (76.5 per cent).

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Mirzapur The Movie beats Alpha

After making a remarkable opening in India, which, apart from three Khans, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan have experienced, Mirzapur The Movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer Alpha. Before arriving on OTT, Alpha collected ₹60 crore. The multi-starrer film is giving a tough fight to Yash-starrer Toxic in Hindi and Telugu versions.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur The Movie continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle.

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