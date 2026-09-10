Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Beats Welcome To The Jungle's Lifetime Record Despite Dip, Earns ₹137.65 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's actioner is performing well in India despite witnessing a decline in the daily collections. The movie opened at ₹25.75 crore and witnessed a spike in the collection until it entered Monday. Since then, there has been a consistent dip, but it is still unstoppable and busy breaking records. After Alpha and Awarapan 2, the movie has broken the lifetime record of Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty starrer Welcome To The Jungle.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹12.30 crore across 10,705 shows. This brings the total net to ₹137.65 crore and the gross total to ₹164.43 crore. The movie surpasses Welcome To The Jungle's lifetime record at the box office, which earned ₹134 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹2 crore, taking the total to ₹29 crore. Adding overseas and domestic collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹193.43 crore. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is likely to surpass the ₹140 crore mark in India and over ₹200 crore globally in the opening week.

On Wednesday, Mirzapur The Movie registered 30.37 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Lucknow (54.3 per cent).

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All about Mirzapur The Movie

The film continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle. The cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh, all in pivotal roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.