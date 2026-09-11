Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Concludes Opening Week At ₹148.45 Crore, Surpasses ₹200 Crore Mark Worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi-starrer performed well in the first week of its release. Based on the hit web series of the same name, the movie had a promising start and performed exceptionally well over the weekend. However, it saw a decline in daily collections on weekdays. Despite the dip, the movie managed to break the lifetime records of Alia Bhatt's Alpha and Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. In the opening week, the film inched closer to the ₹150 crore mark.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹10.55 crore across 10,379 shows in India. Adding the seven-day collection, the net total stands at ₹148.85 crore and the gross total at ₹176.94 crore.

Overseas, the film is steady and earned ₹2.50 crore, taking the gross total to ₹35.50 crore. This brings the worldwide total to ₹212.44 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie vs Haiwaan

Coming Friday, the movie is going to face competition with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan. Though the film is performing quite slowly in the pre-sales, the buzz around the film is likely to give a tough fight to Mirzapur. Haiwaan has so far sold 44176 tickets across 7368 shows in India, earning ₹1.03 crore at the box office.

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Mirzapur The Movie controversy

On Thursday, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore wrote to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Shashi Shekhar Vempati, seeking the removal of the song Shoorveer from Mirzapur The Movie. The song, originally sung by Rajasthani singer-rapper Rapperiya Baalam and dedicated to the valour of legendary warrior king Maharana Pratap, has been picturised against a violent sequence in the film.

In the letter, Rathore claimed that the use of the song in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is disrespecting the historical and cultural legacy of the warrior king.

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“The use of the ‘Shoorveer’ song by Rajasthani singer Rapperiya Baalam in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is extremely objectionable and has hurt public sentiments. It is deeply concerning that the lyrics and sentiments of a song that was composed and performed with the purpose of paying tribute to the valour and bravery of Maharana Pratap Ji have been associated with the characters portrayed by the actors in the film. There is a clear distinction between the character and values of a Shoorveer (warrior) and those of a gangster. Presenting values such as bravery, sacrifice, righteousness, self-respect, and devotion to one’s motherland in association with crime, violence, and gangster culture is deeply unfortunate,” he wrote.

The BJP leader urged the CBFC chairman to remove the song from the film, further calling for greater caution in the future regarding the use of songs, symbols, and references connected with historical personalities.