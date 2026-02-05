Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Ali Fazal Bring 'Bhaukaal' To Cinema, To Release In September 2026

Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit are back, but this time to rule the big screens with Mirzapur: The Movie. It was announced in October 2024, and after two years, the makers have finally unveiled the first poster along with the release date. Mirzapur is a hit web series revolving around Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi (played by Pankaj Tripathi), a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, India.

When is Mirzapur: The Movie releasing in theatres?

Get ready for a cinematic bhaukaal as Mirzapur: The Movie is hitting the theatres this year on September 4. The production house Excel Movies shared a poster along with the caption, "Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September." The poster shows a convoy of SUVs tearing through dunes, leaving behind a dark trail of what appears to be blood. We can see the chair being dragged behind one of the SUVs, hinting at power. At the top, the title reads, "Mirzapur", evoking blood and raw aggression.

What's most exciting for fans is that it marks the return of Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, a character whose death in the second season had seemed final. The core cast of the series remains firmly in place. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, and Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh, popularly known as Compounder. New additions to the cast include Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan.

More about Mirzapur: The Movie

The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, who has also directed several key episodes in the series. The project is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. The producers have described the project as an opportunity to expand the series' scope.

"It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential 'Mirzapur' experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters - from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of 'Mirzapur' like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase," the producers said in a joint statement.

The film was wrapped up on February 1, which was confirmed by Shweta Tripathi.