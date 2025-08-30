Misleading Claims Will Not Be Tolerated: Sachet-Parampara To File Defamation Case Against KMKZ For Accusing Duo Of Raanjhan Plagiarism

Do Patti song Raanjhan, featuring Kriti Sanon, is one of the hit songs of 2024. However, a few days ago, the music composer duo Sachet-Parampara of the track was accused of plagiarism by an international rock band, KMKZ. The international artist claimed that the duo used his beats without giving him any credit. Days later, the couple broke the silence and issued a statement, rubbishing the claims as false. In an interview with Mid-day, Parampara shared that KMKZ is trying to garner "unnecessary popularity".

Parampara Thakur reacts to KMKZ's plagiarism accusation

Speaking to the portal, Parampara explained in detail how the chords used in the song Raanjhan can sound similar. She said, "Whoever is claiming to have produced the music for Raanjhan is making false allegations, aimed only at gaining unnecessary popularity. We have shared the original music files and piano scores with YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms, which proves that our work is original. The F sharp scale chord progression is generic and can be used in multiple major-scale songs. Chords like F sharp, E flat minor, and D flat can be put together by any composer if they’re making a song on the F sharp major scale,” explained the singer.

She further mentioned that KMKZ's request to pull down the song was rejected after major platforms reviewed their song.

Sachet-Parampara to file defamation case against KMKZ

In the same conversation, Sachet and Parampara said that they take pride in original compositions and would not "tolerate" misleading acts/claims by anyone. They further asserted that they would never break the trust of their fans. "Our lawyers have taken this matter to court now. We will be filing a defamation case against them for hampering our long-earned goodwill in the music industry. Such misleading acts/claims by anyone will not be tolerated," the composers added.