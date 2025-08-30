Republic World
Updated 30 August 2025 at 11:56 IST

Allu Arjun And Ram Charan's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Dies At 94 Due To Age-Related Ailments

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were shooting in Mumbai and Mysore, respectively, for their next films when they were informed about their grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's death.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away | Image: X
Allu Arjun has returned to Hyderabad after his family informed him of the passing of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam. She was the wife of legendary actor Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah and the mother of Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha. Allu Kanakaratnam breathed her last at 1:45 AM on Saturday due to age-related ailments. Her mortal remains have reached Allu Aravind's residence, and it is being said that Chiranjeevi is personally looking after the arrangements. Allu Kanakaratnam's last rites will be performed this afternoon at Kokapet. Allu Arjun was in Mumbai shooting for his next film when he heard the news. Ram Charan is also returning to Hyderabad. He was shooting for Buchi Babu's Peddi in Mysore. Both actors have cancelled the shooting.

(Allu Kanakaratnam (L) and Allu Ramalingaiah (R) | Image: X)

Allu Arjun arrives at his Hyderabad residence to pay last respects to his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam

In the video going viral on the internet, Allu Arjun can be seen interacting with the guests who came to pay their last respects to Allu Kanakaratnam.

In one video, the Pushpa actor can be seen standing with director Trivikram.

Chiranjeevi can also be seen looking after the guests arriving at the residence.

Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, who are in Vizag, will arrive tomorrow, August 31.

Allu Kanakaratnam was the only matriarch of the Allu family, and with her passing, she concludes the legendary era. Her husband and the patriarch of the Allu family, Allu Ramalingaiah, died in July 2004.

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 30 August 2025 at 11:38 IST

