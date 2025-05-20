Mission Impossible's Indian Cousin: War 2 Teaser Gets Glowing Reviews, Netizens Compare Jr NTR Vs Hrithik Roshan Starrer With Tom Cruise's Actioner

Updated May 20th 2025, 11:37 IST
War 2 Teaser Out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer action thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 14. Amid the excitement of holding about the much-awaited gem of YRF Spy Universe, makers finally unveiled the teaser of the actioner today, May 20. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the 1 minute 34 seconds peek getting striking reviews from netizens with many comparing it with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.
The sequel to the 2019 film continues the story of Agent Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, as part of the YRF Spyverse. The makers of War 2 released the film’s teaser to celebrate Jr NTR's birthday.
The teaser features an intense fight between Hrithik and NTR, with both characters striving to outsmart and defeat one another as the stakes rise and the action intensifies. Fans exploded with excitement on the internet. One commented, “It's A Blockbuster All Over,” and another added, “Hrithik bringing the Kabir swag. Can't wait!”
In the teaser, Hrithik is seen sword-fighting, facing off against a wolf, showing off his impressive biceps, engaging in high-speed car chases, and delivering powerful punches. With this, many fans spotted its similarities to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. One remarked, “This is MI level action,” while another commented, “This looks similar to the Tom Cruise MI trailer.”
