War 2 Teaser Out: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Lock Horns In Intense Action Scenes, Kiara Advani Adds Oomph To YRF Spyverse In Swimsuit

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood this year. Scheduled to release on August 14, the makers unveiled the teaser of the actioner today, May 20. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 will hit the big screens in India on the occasion of Independence Day. The pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. A sequel to the 2019 film, the movie is a part of the YRF spyverse and takes forward the story of agent Kabir, essayed by Hrithik Roshan. The War 2 makers unveiled the teaser of the film on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday. As per reports, the Devara actor will have a long future in the spyverse. It is being alleged that his character might get standalone films in the spy universe which has film franchises like Tiger, Pathaan and Alpha.



The makers shared the teaser with the caption, “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. 🔥#War2Teaser out NOW #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse”.



War 2 has been shot 'across the globe in 150 days'

Touted as one of the biggest projects by Yash Raj Films (YRF), War 2 has been shot in various locations across the world. A source close to the film development told Pinkvilla, “War 2 is the most ambitious film of the YRF Spy Universe, which has been shot all across the globe over a period of 150 days. Ayan Mukerji took the film on floors in February 2024, and the film has sequences set in six different countries – Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India. Some of the moments have been shot at a set in Mumbai, whereas a major chunk of the film has been canned at real locations.”



