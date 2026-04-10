Mom Sonam Kapoor Keeps It Real As She Flaunts Her 'Dark Circles' In A New Photo With A Newborn Son

Actor Sonam Kapoor has struck a chord with fans after sharing a candid and unfiltered glimpse into her life as a mother to a newborn. On Friday, Sonam Kapoor shared an unfiltered selfie on her Instagram Stories, in which she is seen holding her newborn son, who rests gently against her shoulder. Dressed in a brown top with her hair neatly pulled back, the actor clicked a selfie, highlighting her under-eye dark circles. Accompanying the image was a witty caption that read, "Dark circles zindabad", a lighthearted acknowledgement of the sleep deprivation that often comes with parenting a newborn.



This candid update comes shortly after Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026.

Earlier on April 3, the actor had shared the first glimpse of her newborn with fans through a series of hospital photos. One image showed Kapoor resting on a hospital bed while cradling her baby wrapped in a white cloth, while another captured a quiet moment as she enjoyed a meal during her hospital stay.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt note thanking the medical team.

The couple, who married in 2018, had announced the birth on Instagram soon after their son's arrival.

Their first child, Vayu, was born in 2022. Kapoor had revealed her second pregnancy in November 2025, delighting fans with photos that showcased her baby bump. (ANI)