Tridev Director Rajiv Rai Says Dhurandhar 2 Makers 'Mutilated' Iconic Song Oye Oye: Aditya Dhar Feigns Innocence

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge have some amazing remixes of iconic songs that have left the people hooked. Among all is Rang De Lal (Oye Oye), which revived the memory of the people and took them back to the time when Tridev was released in 1989. It was a big hit then and now. However, the remake version didn't go down well with the Tridev director Rajiv Rai, and he filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios for using this song without seeking permission.

Tridev director Rajiv Rai breaks the silence on the lawsuit against B62 Studios

Speaking to Mid-day, Rajiv Rai expressed his disappointment on hearing the Oye Oye version in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. "After I saw the movie and my song in it, I was in shock." Addressing why he sent a lawsuit after nearly a month of the release, he said, "Because it takes time to move the court".

According to a report in Bar and Bench, the suit seeks injunctive relief restraining further use of the song and also raises concerns over potential commercial exploitation of the song.

What happened in the first hearing?

According to a report in Mid-day, in the first hearing of the case, Rai claimed that the composer Shashwat Sachdev reimagined Oye Oye as Rang De Lal in Dhurandhar 2, and this is a copyright violation. He said, "I count all my songs as my creativity, along with that of the music director and lyricist. The catch is that when you sold the music in the '70s and '80s, you had to sign a [contract]. In it, there was no mention of remixes or that one could take a song and put it in another film. That phenomenon didn't exist then. I'm sure when you sign that piece of paper, you don't sign away your copyright, IP [Intellectual Property], or creative rights. I have not created the song for some guy to mutilate it."

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He further alleged that the makers have "mutilated" his iconic track Oye Oye. "They have mutilated Oye Oye, and the young producer [Dhar] feigns innocence. They have crossed the line. Where is their conscience? My lawyer said [the case] becomes too ambiguous [due to the contract]. But where have I given the permission to mutilate my song?"

The iconic song Oye Oye was originally composed by hit duo Kalyanji-Anandji, with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi and was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.