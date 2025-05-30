Mom-to-be Kiara Advani Shares A Chapter From Her Maternity Diaries, Offers Glimpse Of Her Pregnancy Diet

Updated May 30th 2025, 17:15 IST
Kiara Advani is enjoying her maternity period as she awaits the birth of her and Sidharth Malhotra's first child. A few weeks ago, the actress flaunted her baby bump at the iconic event, the Met Gala, and now the actress has shared a chapter from her maternity diaries. On Friday, Kiara took to her Instagram handle and shared what she is relishing during her pregnancy days, to ensure the baby is healthy.
She posted a story on Instagram that shows the salad plate filled with lettuce, zucchini, tomatoes, cucumber and pomegranates. She skipped the caption and let her image do all the talking.
Earlier this month, Kiara made her debut at the Met Gala, where she turned up in Gaurav Gupta's black gown with a golden breastplate. What made her outfit stand out from the rest was the umbilical cord and a small heart expressing motherhood. It was made out of Duchess satin. She sported subtle makeup with nude lipstick and left her hair curly. Unmissable was the maternity glow on her face as she confidently strutted the Met steps and gracefully posed for the photographers. Sharing her photos from the event, the actress captioned the post as "Mama’s first Monday in May."
The outfit took more than a month to make, but final touches were given to it at the last minute due to Kiara's pregnancy.
The actress is gearing up for the release of her spy action drama War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is earning positive reviews from the movie buffs after the release of teaser. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 14.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published May 30th 2025, 17:15 IST