Amid Hera Pheri 3 Cast Fallout, Suniel Shetty Sings Praises For Paresh Rawal, Calls Him 'Powerhouse Of Wit & Wisdom'

Paresh Rawal turned 70 today, May 30 and has been receiving waves of Happy Birthday wishes from his fans, family and many film industry celebs since morning. However, what caught everyone’s attention among the heartfelt messages is Suniel Shetty’s warm birthday tribute to Paresh Rawal, putting aside the ongoing Hera Pheri legal drama.

Suniel Shetty wished Paresh Rawal a sweet happy birthday

Suniel Shetty expressed his love and respect for Paresh Rawal on his X timeline, writing, "To the man... Who is a powerhouse of both Wit & Wisdom and an even more wonderful human being. Happy happy birthday Pareshji. Much love and respect always."

He also posted a photo of himself with Paresh, both facing the camera. Meanwhile, many fans noticed that Akshay Kumar did not publicly wish his Hera Pheri co-star by the time this article was written.

Suniel Shetty reacts to Paresh Rawal's exit

Suniel Shetty has reacted strongly to the exit of Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri 3. The actor confirmed that the movie will not be made without the veteran actor. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know.”