Mouni Roy's Estranged Husband Suraj Nambiar Reacts To 'Malicious' Theories Around Their Divorce, Says 'No Third Party, No Alimony'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announced their separation four years after their marriage. Soon after, the netizens came up with their theories, trying to find a reason behind their divorce and claimed that Nambiar cheated on the actress. They also dragged Disha Patani as the reason behind their separation, while others claimed hefty alimony. Now, Nambiar himself has addressed all the rumours and set the record straight once and for all.

Suraj Nambiar denies cheating

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he penned a long note stating that there is no third party involved, there were no disputes leading to divorce or alimony involved. He and Mouni chose to part ways with mutual respect and consideration.

"Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved. Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone," he said.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Suraj Nambiar requests not to drag their 'innocent' friends

He added, "I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

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He lashed out at media houses for "fabricating the narratives" that do not exist and said, "These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do.”

He concluded by writing, "Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you."

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