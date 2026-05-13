Mouni Roy's Husband Suraj Nambiar Deletes Instagram Amid Divorce Rumours

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who have been married for four years, are speculated to separate. Amid the rumours of trouble in marriage, Suraj deleted his social media account, adding fuel to the speculation. Before the businessman hit the delete button, his social media account became a pit stop for all the fans looking for answers, whether the news about the couple heading for divorce is true or not.

Suraj Nambiar deactivated/deleted his Instagram account

Soon after the rumours started to do the rounds on Tuesday, netizens noticed that Suraj had deleted all the pictures from his and Mouni's wedding from Instagram. The account also showed very few photos of the couple together, even the recent post from Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding was also missing.

Later in the day, when netizens checked the profile was deleted, and a message appeared on the screen, "Sorry, this page isn't available".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiars last public appearance

The couple's last public appearance was at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding earlier this year in January. Mouni had shared a crousel post, but the actress achieved it.

Advertisement

Netizens dug out their airport spotting after they attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding together in Udaipur. Disha Patani was also with them as they returned to Mumbai together after attending the marriage functions. In the airport video, what stood out was Mouni not choosing to accompany Suraj as paparazzi spotted them. Instead, Mouni avoided getting clicked with Suraj as they walked out of the airport. They eventually caught up with each other and left together. Accompanying Suraj was Disha. The duo walked at a distance from Mouni. The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress even appeared annoyed when paparazzi surrounded her for pictures. She said, "Udhar, udhar… Disha peeche hai, wahan jao,” directing the camerapersons to take snaps of Disha and Suraj instead.

Those trying to decode the video mentioned how Suraj and Mouni were carefully trying to avoid being snapped together, while also indicating a fissure in their relationship.