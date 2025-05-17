Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Being Removed From Amitabh Bachchan's Barsaat Ki Ek Raat For This Bizarre Reason

Moushumi Chatterjee is one of the celebrated actresses of Indian cinema, who has given the industry many memorable roles in movies, such as Balika Badhu, Anuraag, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Piku. However, her time in Bollywood was not as smooth as compared of her peers. In a recent interview, the veteran actress recalled being replaced in the movie by Rakhee Gulzar for a bizarre reason.

Why was Moushumi Chatterjee replaced in Amitabh Bachchan's starrer Barsaat Ki Ek Raat?

In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Moushumi Chatterjee recalled signing Shakti Samanta's film Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, in which she was supposed to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Despite being given the fees, she was called one day to be asked to back out of the film, and the reason was that she didn't have "tuning" with Amitabh Bachchan. “One day, Shakti uncle called me and asked, ‘Did you have any fight with Amitabh Bachchan?’ I told him, ‘Uncle, I am not so close to anyone that they would fight with me. I am very cordial and nice, and I get that feedback also.’ He said, ‘That is the problem. Most of the heroes say, ‘Moushumi ko kyu liya uske sath humara tuning sahi nahi hai.’ He then asked me, ‘Do you understand what do they mean by tuning?’ I said, ‘Maybe, now I understand. Maybe more than friendship. But I am not here to make friends. I am here to work.'”

He further added, he removed me as Shakti Samanta didn't want to spoil his relationship with the "number one star".

Amitabh Bachchan and Maushumi Chatterjee have worked in four films together - Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Benaam, Manzil and Piku.

