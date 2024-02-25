Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

When Shahid Kapoor Addressed His 'Awkward' Public Appearances With Ex Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were in a relationship from 2003-2007. Their recent appearance together at a red carpet event went viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor | Image:Varinder Chawla
Exes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together at the recently concluded Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2024. A video showed them together at the red carpet where Kareena seemingly ignored her Jab We Met co-star. The clip went viral attracting a lot of comments from netizens. As it gets much-discussed among netizens, an old video of Shahid discussing his "awkward" encounter with his ex Kareena.

Shahid and Kareena's relationship timeline

Reportedly, Kareena fell in love with Shahid’s cuteness after watching him in his debut movie Ishq Vishk (2003). Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were first seen in the film Fida (2004). But the duo was on opposite sides. Later on, they featured together in – 36 China Town (2006), Milenge Milenge (2010) and Chup Chup Ke (2010).

Jab We Met | Image: IMDb

But all these films did not touch the expectations of the audiences until Jab We Met (2007) happened. However, by the film released, they had broken up. In 2012, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan. The couple subsequently welcomed two sons- Taimur and Jeh. Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015. They share two kids- Misha and Zain.

Shahid does not want unwarranted attention on his relationship with Kareena

Shahid and Kareena worked together in Udta Punjab (2016). Even though the two actors did not feature in a scene together, the fact that they did a film after breaking up became a point of discussion in the media. At the time, Shahid was asked about the press interactions where he was not posing alongside Kareena.

Reacting to a question on the "awkward" public appearances, Shahid said ,"What you did find awkward? Because if I and Kareena click pictures together then people will just write about it and keep talking about it only. Hum vaha pe as a team aaye the. Main chahata tha uska sahi representation ho.”  

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

