Mrs Success Bash: Sanya Malhotra Cuts Cake; Celebrates Milestone With Harman Baweja, Wamiqa Gabbi And Others | WATCH

Sanya Malhotra has been basking in the success of his recently released movie Mrs, which is a remake of Malayalam flick The Great Indian Kitchen. In the first week of the release, the movie became most watched at ZEE5 with movie buffs lauding the Dangal actress' performance. To celebrate the moment, the makers held a success bash on Tuesday which was attended by celebs other than the cast and crew, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh, Varun Badola and Mukesh Chhabra. Several photos and videos from the bash are going viral on the internet.

Sanya Malhotra cuts the cake at Mrs success's bash

A video shared by Wamiqa Gabbi shows Sanya happily cutting a cake and feeding it to director Arati Kadav. For the occasion, she wore a golden off-shoulder gown and styled her hair in a neat bun. She accessorised her look with ear cuffs. The text on the post read, "Celebrating Mrs. (white heart emoji). Mesmerizing @sanyamalhotra_ Pyaari @aratikadav @bawejastudios.”

(Screengrabs from the post | Image: Instagram)

Sanya has also shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories posing with Arati and Harman Baweja. Check out the images below:

(Screengrabs from the post | Image: Instagram)

The movie tells the story of a newlywed woman, Richa, who has to navigate regressive patriarchal traditions and finds her identity amidst navigating her life in the kitchen.

Sanya Malhotra expresses gratitude to viewers

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a clip from Mrs and wrote, "To all the Betis and to all the Betas, thank you from the bottom of my heart for embracing #Mrs with so much love and warmth. Your support, your voices and your belief in stories like this make all the difference. This film is for every woman finding her strength and for everyone who stands beside her. Grateful beyond words!"

Meanwhile, Mrs is currently streaming on ZEE5.

What's next for Sanya Malhotra?