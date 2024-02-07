Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Mukesh Rishi Says Sarfarosh Success Didn't Translate Into More Bollywood Offers

Veteran actor Mukesh Rishi in a recent interview revealed that despite Sarfarosh turning out to be superhit, it didn't help him land any Bollywood offers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mukesh Rishi
Mukesh Rishi | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Renowned for his portrayal of Salim in the Aamir Khan blockbuster Sarfarosh, actor Mukesh Rishi recently opened up about his career trajectory post the film's release. In a candid interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Rishi revealed his anticipation of a surge in Bollywood opportunities following the success of Sarfarosh.

Why didn’t Mukesh Rishi get more work in Bollywood post Sarfarosh?

Contrary to his expectations, he found himself fielding offers primarily from the Southern film industry, where he gained prominence for his remarkable portrayal of negative characters. Expressing his initial hopes, Rishi revealed, "After Sarfarosh released, I thought I would receive numerous offers in Bollywood, but that did not materialise. Instead, I received calls from the southern film industry."

Despite the unexpected turn, he embraced the transition and discovered that his punctuality resonated well with the disciplined work culture prevalent in southern cinema. "It felt like my discipline clicked there," he said.

Advertisement

Mukesh Rishi reveals losing Aamir Khan’s Lagaan

During the conversation, Rishi also talked about his involvement with another iconic Aamir Khan project, Lagaan. Initially considered for the role of Deva, ultimately portrayed by Pradeep Singh Rawat, Rishi found himself unable to commit due to prior film commitments down south.

Advertisement

Recounting the turning point, he shared, "We would go for Lagaan reading to Aamir Khan’s house. Then one day, when we were talking about dates, they were talking about months at a stretch. That’s when I got nervous. I met Aamir and told him that this is the situation of my film and he was very supportive. He said what you are saying is absolutely fair.”

Faced with conflicting obligations, Rishi made the difficult decision to withdraw from Lagaan, a choice he does not regret. "I have no regrets about losing Lagaan. I was very happy when I watched it. Pradeep Rawat did a good job," he said while acknowledging the commendable performance of his replacement.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement