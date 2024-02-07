Mukesh Rishi Says Sarfarosh Success Didn't Translate Into More Bollywood Offers

Advertisement

Renowned for his portrayal of Salim in the Aamir Khan blockbuster Sarfarosh, actor Mukesh Rishi recently opened up about his career trajectory post the film's release. In a candid interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Rishi revealed his anticipation of a surge in Bollywood opportunities following the success of Sarfarosh.

Why didn’t Mukesh Rishi get more work in Bollywood post Sarfarosh?

Contrary to his expectations, he found himself fielding offers primarily from the Southern film industry, where he gained prominence for his remarkable portrayal of negative characters. Expressing his initial hopes, Rishi revealed, "After Sarfarosh released, I thought I would receive numerous offers in Bollywood, but that did not materialise. Instead, I received calls from the southern film industry."

Despite the unexpected turn, he embraced the transition and discovered that his punctuality resonated well with the disciplined work culture prevalent in southern cinema. "It felt like my discipline clicked there," he said.

Mukesh Rishi reveals losing Aamir Khan’s Lagaan

During the conversation, Rishi also talked about his involvement with another iconic Aamir Khan project, Lagaan. Initially considered for the role of Deva, ultimately portrayed by Pradeep Singh Rawat, Rishi found himself unable to commit due to prior film commitments down south.

Recounting the turning point, he shared, "We would go for Lagaan reading to Aamir Khan’s house. Then one day, when we were talking about dates, they were talking about months at a stretch. That’s when I got nervous. I met Aamir and told him that this is the situation of my film and he was very supportive. He said what you are saying is absolutely fair.”

Faced with conflicting obligations, Rishi made the difficult decision to withdraw from Lagaan, a choice he does not regret. "I have no regrets about losing Lagaan. I was very happy when I watched it. Pradeep Rawat did a good job," he said while acknowledging the commendable performance of his replacement.