The producer of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Asit Kumarr Modi, opened up on the show completing 4,000 episodes and has called it a celebration of our cultural ethos. It is one of the longest sitcoms that aired first in July 2008 and is now in its 15th year. The show is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

How did Asit react to achieving the milestone of 4000 episodes?

Talking about the remarkable feat, Asit, the managing director of Neela Film Production said: "Reaching the 4,000-episode milestone is a humbling experience. It reaffirms our commitment to creating content that not only entertains but also resonates with the heart of India. It's a celebration of our cultural ethos."

"The show's success is a collective achievement, and we express our gratitude to the viewers, channel, and our team for their unwavering support," he added.

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Through its characters and storylines, TMKOC has become a mirror reflecting the values and traditions that resonate with viewers across generations. The Sony SAB show's family-centric narratives have struck a chord with audiences of all ages. Its universal appeal lies in its ability to bring families together, fostering a sense of unity and shared laughter. Even in the hustle and bustle of today’s modern life, the show stands out for its positive storytelling.

It reinforces the importance of values such as friendship, community, and tolerance, making it a source of joy and inspiration for millions of viewers. It has actively contributed to social awareness by addressing contemporary issues with a touch of humour. The show's cast includes-- Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada, Munmun Dutta as Babita, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Shyam Pathak as Patrakaar Popatlal among many others.

With inputs from IANS.