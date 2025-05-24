Comedian Daniel Fernandes Lands In Trouble For Mocking Pahalgam Terror Victims And Aftermath Of Operation Sindoor, Netizens Call Him 'Sick Pervert'

It seems the world of comedians is calling for trouble on themselves by passing a remark in the name of "comedy". A recent comedian to fall into soup is Daniel Fernandes. During his recent show, he mocked the plight of victims in the Pahalgam terror attack and called the aftermath of Operation Sindoor a "military offence". His insensitive comments have angered netizens, drawing sharp criticism against the comedian. This is not the first time he has attracted controversy. Earlier, he made controversial remarks targeting Jain and Hindu communities.

What did comedian Daniel Fernandes say about the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor?

In his new YouTube special titled, The Kashmir Terror Attack, Daniel shared how India doesn't know how to balance their emotions during conflict. He said the country has "too much hate" and mocked that it could be exported to happy nations, "We have a surplus of hate. India has so much hate right now. We can export it. We can export it to countries like Norway and Finland. Too much happiness over there, right? I think we need to just calm down with the hate, dude."

He further went on to share his opinion on the Indian Army's response following Operation Sindoor and said it was a "military offence". "I have very few friends, and I recently got into an argument with one of them about the same thing. We were discussing the conflict, and the conversation was about whether India should escalate or deescalate its military offense. My friend believed India should escalate. I was of the opinion that we should deescalate because I felt that with Operation Sindoor, we had already made our point," he said.

He further made crass remarks on Pahalgam terror attack victims and said, "Who doesn’t have one or two family members they wouldn’t mind shooting to death?” Saying this, he added, "I didn’t say that because it’s insensitive. I’m only sharing it with you because I trust you. But that is a very valid question, and I think that is a question every Indian should ask themselves. What if one of your family members was killed by a terrorist?” This was then topped with sarcasm and mentioned the Ghibli trend. "I would be heartbroken. I would be devastated. I would be a wreck. But if I was lucky, somebody would create a Ghibli image of my dead relative so I can have a memento—because who doesn’t like one during a tragedy, right?” he said.

Comedian Daniel Fernandes slammed for his crass and insensitive remark on India-Pakistan tensions

Soon after the video went viral, Daniel has been facing a massive backlash on social media with many calling her "sick". A user wrote, "These people are sick. There is no comedy in his monologues, only sick perverted views." An X user tagged DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai Police, highlighting his insensitive video and indirectly asking to take action against him.

"Mocking such a tragic loss shows a deep insensitivity that’s truly disturbing and disrespectful to the victims and their families," a user wrote. Another wrote, "It’s not only disgusting, it is sad as well. It speaks a lot about his @absolutelydanny mental health and the audience’s mental health. Hating a family member is fine but publicly saying 'who wouldn’t mind losing a family member' is purely preposterous and unthinkable! Sad sad reality of these comedians who will dance naked in front of the public for money."