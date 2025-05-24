Mukul Dev's Last Instagram Post About 'Dark Forebodings' Goes Viral After His Death | Watch

Mukul Dev died on May 23 in a hospital in Delhi. He was 54. His elder brother and actor Rahul Dev confirmed the news and informed his fans that his last rites will take place today, May 24, in Delhi. The actor was said to be "depressed" after his mother's death and hasn't been taking care of his health. Soon after the news of his death broke, the actor's last Instagram post went viral on the internet, which was about "dark forebodings". Dev's last post is dated February 26, 2025.

A look at Mukul Dev's last Instagram post

Dev held a certificate in aeronautics from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli and would often fly out to explore the sky on his own. When the actor last flew to the sky, he documented it and shared the same on his Instagram handle, becoming his last post. The video offers a glimpse of a single-engine and high-wing aeroplane, surrounded by clouds. Sharing the post, he wrote, "And if your head explodes with dark forebodings too.... I'll see you on the dark side of the moon. #crosscountry."



The same day, he also posted a photo of a plane in which he flew into the sky. He wrote, "Echo November India. She gave me wings and taught me a few tricks in the skies. #learningtofly."

Mukul Dev's cause of death

Vindu, who will be seen with Dev in his final film Son of Sardaar 2, told the news agency that the actor was "depressed" after his mother's death. He was not looking after his health and was unwell for 8-10 days before dying.