Mukul Dev To Appear Posthumously In Son of Saradaar 2, Co-Star Reveals Worrying Behaviour Before Death: We Were Waiting For Him To Join Us For The Shoot...

Mukul Dev breathed his last at the age of 54 on May 23. The actor worked in Indian cinema across languages for over 20 years. While the cause of his death remains unknown, reports suggest that he was battling health issues and was hospitalised for a few days before his passing. Mukul Dev will be seen in Son of Sardaar 2, which will mark his final appearance on the big screen. The movie, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, will hit the big screens on July 25.

Mukul Dev's co-star reveals his worrying behaviour before death

Mukul Dev played a pivotal role in the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The actor had reprised his role in the film's sequel, which also features Vindu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, and Deepak Dobriyal. Following the news of his passing, Vindu Dara Singh spoke about Mukul's worrying behaviour on the shoot.



He recalled the Son Of Sardaar team trying to call Mukul Dev but getting no answer. Vindu also asserted that the actor did not show up for a photo shoot. In a conversation with a leading publication, the actor also shared that Mukul appeared to be depressed and was especially negligent about his health following his mother's demise.

Vindu Dara Singh also took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a video with Mukul Dev from the set of Son Of Sardaar 2. Sharing the small clip, the two could be seen engaging in a funny exchange. He shared the video with the message, “Rest in peace, my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"



