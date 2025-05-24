Mukul Dev Dies: Brother Rahul Dev Shares Official Statement, Yamla Pagla Deewana Star To Be Cremated In New Delhi

Actor Mukul Dev, who has worked across Hindi, Punjabi and South Indian films, breathed his last on May 23. The actor passed away at the age of 54. The news of his sudden and untimely death has left the whole entertainment industry mourning. Mukul's brother and actor Rahul Dev took to his Instagram account to share an official statement on his passing and give details of his cremation.

Mukul Dev's brother Rahul Dev shares official statement on his demise

On May 24, Rahul Dev took to his Instagram stories to share an official statement on the demise of his brother. In the note, the actor confirmed that Mukul passed away peacefully at his residence in New Delhi. He further mentioned that the actor is survived by his daughter Sia and shared information about his younger brother's cremation. The last rites will take place in the National capital today.



A screengrab of Rahul Dev's post | Image: Instagram

The note shared by Rahul Dev reads, “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night. He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Cremation at 5 PM. Address: Dayanand Mukti Dham, H6OR & GF4, Nizamuddin West, Delhi-110013." Rahul Dev's longtime girlfriend, Mugdha Godse, also shared the same statement on her Instagram account.

Manoj Bajpayee, Vindu Dara Singh and others mourn the loss of Mukul Dev

Following the news of Mukul Dev's passing, tributes poured in from members of the entertainment industry. Mukul's Dastak co-star Manoj Bajpayee took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write, "It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti."

A screengrab of Manoj Bajpayee's post | Image: X

Vindu Dara Singh, who will appear in the movie Son Of Sardaar 2 with Mukul, wrote, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"