Mukul Dev, Yamla Pagla Deewana Actor, Dies At 54; Manoj Bajpayee, Vindu Dara Singh Mourn His Demise

Mukul Dev, known for his roles in the TV and film industry, has died. He was 54. The reason behind his death is not known. The actor is the younger brother of Rahul Dev. Soon after the news broke, celebs like Manoj Bajpayee, Deepshikha Nagpal and Vindu Dara Sing mourned his demise. They took to their social media handles to offer condolences to the grieving family and penned a note remembering the fond memories with the actor.

Who was Mukul Dev?

The actor was born in Delhi to a Punjabi couple. He was in class 8 when he won his first pay cheque for impersonating Michael Jackson at a dance show organised by Doordarshan. It was in 1996, Amitabh Bachchan's company ABCL spotted him and cast him in the movie Naam Kya. However, it was shelved. The same year. He made his acting debut with the show Mumkin. He also forayed into the film industry the same year with the film Dastak. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor, and he went on to star in several movies, including Qila, Kohram, Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao, Yamla Pagla Deewana, R... Rajkumar, Bachchan, Jai Ho and Bhaag Johny.

The actor worked not just in the Hindi film industry, but also in Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Telugu.

Apart from films, he has also featured in several hit TV shows, including Kutumb, Kasshish and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

He was last seen in the movie Anth The End (2022).

Celebs mourn the demise of Mukul Dev

Vindu Dara Singh shared a video on his X handle and penned an emotional note, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"

Manoj Bajpayee expressed his disbelief at the passing away of Dev and wrote, "It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Deepshikha, who shared a close bond with the actor, shared a selfie on her Instagram stories and wrote, "I can't believe this Muks. RIP."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)