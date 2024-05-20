Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya ventured into Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Despite high expectations, the film underperformed at the box office. Chaitanya portrayed Balaraju, the best friend of Aamir Khan's character.

Naga Chaitanya shares his thoughts on Bollywood journey

In a recent interview with 123telugu, Naga Chaitanya shared his thoughts on his Bollywood journey and future plans. He revealed that he is not in a hurry to sign more Bollywood projects. His decision to join Laal Singh Chaddha was primarily driven by his admiration for Aamir Khan and the opportunity to work with him. Chaitanya mentioned that he would consider returning to Hindi cinema if offered compelling and strong roles.

A still from Laal Singh Chaddha | Image: X

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the globally acclaimed Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Chaitanya’s participation in the film was motivated by his respect for Aamir Khan rather than a desire to aggressively pursue a Bollywood career. He believes that audiences today are open to good content, regardless of the language, and noted that many Telugu films, including some of his own, have been dubbed in Hindi and appreciated by Hindi-speaking audiences. Chaitanya believes that quality content will always find its audience.

A still from Laal Singh Chaddha | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming projects

Currently, Naga Chaitanya is focused on his upcoming project, Thandel, where he stars alongside Sai Pallavi. The film, set in the fisherman community, tells the gripping story of Chaitanya’s character who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters and ends up in a Pakistani jail. Thandel is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024.