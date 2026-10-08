Nana Patekar Dies LIVE Updates: Actor's Funeral To Be Held With State Honours At His Pune Farmhouse
Nana Patekar Dies LIVE Updates: Veteran actor died early Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the death.
- Entertainment News
- 8 min read
Nana Patekar Dies LIVE Updates: The three-time National Film Award winner died early Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. According to Dr Salkar, Patekar suffered cardiac arrest at his residence, and CPR was administered for 45 minutes. Friends and fans are deeply shocked by the news of the actor's passing and are mourning his demise. The funeral will take place today in the evening at his farmhouse in Pune.
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Nana Patekar Dies LIVE Updates: He was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to establish himself as a celebrated actor with performances in films such as Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan, among others.
Nana Patekar's Funeral To Be Held With State Honours At His Pune Farmhouse
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Nana Patekar would be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. The last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, a representative of his social organisation said.
Annu Kapoor Remembers Nana Patekar’s Gesture For His Directorial Debut Abhay
Actor-director Annu Kapoor recalls his long-standing association with the late actor and the trust Nana Patekar showed in him early in his directorial career. Remembering Patekar, Kapoor said he was “saddened and shocked” by the actor’s sudden death. He also recalled the personal memories they shared and said they would stay with him. “I am saddened and shocked by Nana Patekar’s sudden and untimely death. I have many personal memories with Nana Patekar, and I will never be able to forget them," the actor told ANI. He further recalled how Patekar agreed to be part of the film despite being at the peak of his career. Kapoor said the actor trusted the script and agreed to work for a much smaller fee. “When he was at the peak of his career and was charging Rs 65-70 lakh, he trusted me after reading the script when I directed the film Abhay. You will be surprised to know that he did that film for just Rs 21,000. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am. He was such a fit and full-of-life person.”
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'He Was One Of Those Rare Actors,' Says Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Nana Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, penned a heartfelt note on X calling himself fortunate to have worked with him. “ Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.”
Vivek Agnihotri Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar
Vivek Agnihotri, who worked with Nana Patekar on the film The Vaccine War, is unable to accept the news of the actor's passing. Sharing a throwback photo from the set, he wrote, “Nana, Artists like you never die. Go, Nana, make their life hell in Heaven. Tell them they ain’t writing good characters and scripts these days.”
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CM Yogi Adityanath Pay Tribute To Nana Patekar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief on the passing of Nana Patekar. Taking to his official X handle, he wrote, “The demise of the renowned actor, powerful theatre artist, and sensitive social worker, Padma Shri Nana Patekar ji, is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. Through his exceptional acting, he enriched Indian cinema and also expressed his commitment to society through his social concerns. May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.”
Mukesh Chhabra Mourns Nana Patekar's Demise
Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra took to his X handle and paid tribute to the veteran actor Nana Patekar. He wrote, “I am just shocked. This is unbelievable. Rest in peace, Nana Bhai.”
Riteish Deshmukh Expresses Grief Over Nana Patekar's Passing
Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Nana Patekar in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, penned a heartfelt note expressing his grief. He shared a few images and wrote, "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers.
Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!"
Nana Patekar's Last Movie
In recent years, Nana Patekar has continued to feature in a range of projects. He was part of the 2025 film Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. This year, he starred in two movies: Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor's Subedar.
Apart from this, he was also part of the web series Sankalp, released earlier this year in March. It was a socio-political drama, starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi. Fans can stream the show on Amazon Prime Video.
Nana Patekar's Remarkable Movies
Nana Patekar has given numerous power-packed performances in films, including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.
Who Was Nana Patekar
Born into a Marathi family, Patekar made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 1978 drama Gaman. After acting in a few Marathi and Bollywood films, his breakthrough came with the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988; he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Nana Patekar Was Administered CPR For 45 Minutes
According to Dr Salkar, Nana Patekar suffered cardiac arrest at his residence, and CPR was administered for 45 minutes. He remained in asystole throughout the CPR. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been completed, and a post-mortem examination is required, according to the doctor. The doctor confirmed Patekar’s death and said efforts to revive him continued for 45 minutes following the cardiac arrest.
Nana Patekar Dies
Actor Nana Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone.
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