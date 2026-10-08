Nana Patekar Dies LIVE Updates: Actor's Funeral To Be Held With State Honours At His Pune Farmhouse

Actor-director Annu Kapoor recalls his long-standing association with the late actor and the trust Nana Patekar showed in him early in his directorial career. Remembering Patekar, Kapoor said he was “saddened and shocked” by the actor’s sudden death. He also recalled the personal memories they shared and said they would stay with him. “I am saddened and shocked by Nana Patekar’s sudden and untimely death. I have many personal memories with Nana Patekar, and I will never be able to forget them," the actor told ANI. He further recalled how Patekar agreed to be part of the film despite being at the peak of his career. Kapoor said the actor trusted the script and agreed to work for a much smaller fee. “When he was at the peak of his career and was charging Rs 65-70 lakh, he trusted me after reading the script when I directed the film Abhay. You will be surprised to know that he did that film for just Rs 21,000. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am. He was such a fit and full-of-life person.”

