‘Naseeruddin Shah Is Frustrated,' Says Ashoke Pandit Criticising The Actor For Backing Diljit Dosanjh In Sardaar Ji 3 Row

Diljit Dosanjh has been receiving backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his film Sardaar Ji 3, despite the tense relations between India and Pakistan. For his defence, the Punjabi singer and actor stated that the producer decided to cast the actress and release the film, despite being aware of the ban. Following this, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) penned a letter to PM Modi demanding Indian citizenship for Diljit and the makers. While everyone has been calling out the actor, Naseeruddin Shah came in his support and stated that Diljit is not responsible for the casting. In a now-deleted post on Facebook, Shah backed his decision to work with the Pakistani actress and said that his "mind is not poisoned". He further mentioned the troubled relationship between India and Pakistan, and without naming, he said, "these goons" want to stop personal interaction between people of both countries.

Now, hitting back at Naseeruddin Shah, Ashoke Pandit, in an interview with ANI, said that Shah's reaction was not at all surprising for him. He added that reading his note, it seems the veteran actor is frustrated and restless.

“We are not surprised, not shocked by Naseeruddin Shah’s response to Diljit Dosanjh’s entire episode. He calls us Jumla party, he calls us goons. The educated, versatile actor, senior person in the industry, calling us goons proves the frustration and kind of restlessness of Naseeruddin Shah," he said. He further pointed if Diljit was not responsible for casting, then the least he could have done is refuse to work with the Pakistani actress.

(Naseeruddin Shah wrote in support of Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Facebook)

Pandit serves as the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). He added that it's "very sad" that he, on behalf of the Federation of Western India's senior employees, has to explain to Shah the situation between India and Pakistan. "For us, our country comes first. So, our response to the entire episode, our response to the entire film Sardaar Ji 3, according to us is right. Let me tell you, Naseer sahab, we have taken a call of issuing a non-cooperation against Diljit and we have already issued."