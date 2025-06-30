Naseeruddin Shah Goes Out on a Limb to Support Diljit Dosanjh, but His Indo-Pak Love Is the Headline

Naseeruddin Shah has come out in support of Diljit Dosanjh amid the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy. The Punjabi actor has been facing a backlash over sharing screen space with Hania Aamir. The veteran actor took to his Facebook handle to urge that the Punjabi actor was not responsible for the cast. He further backed his decision to work with the Pakistani actress and said that his "mind is not poisoned". He further mentioned the tensions between India and Pakistan, and without naming, he said, "these goons" want to stop personal interaction between people of both countries.

Supporting Diljit, Naseeruddin wrote, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film; the director was. But no one knows who he is, whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned."

He continued, "What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there, and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it."

He concluded by saying, "And my response to those who will say 'Go to Pakistan' is 'GO TO KAILASA'," reads his post."

For the unversed, Naseeruddin will be sharing screen space with Diljit in an untitled film helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina.

All about Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

The actor received backlash after he shared a trailer of Sardaar Ji 3, which confirmed that Hania Aamir was not dropped from the film after the tensions between India and Pakistan grew owing to the Pahalgam terror attack. Diljit was accused of hurting national sentiments because Hania called India's Operation Sindoor against terror outfits in Pakistan "cowardly".