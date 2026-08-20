Nayyi Navelli First Poster: Yami Gautam To Play Daayan In Family-Entertainer, Locks Dusshera Theatrical Release

The release date of Yami Gautam-starrer fantasy family entertainer titled 'Nayyi Navelli' is finally out. The makers have also released the first look poster of the movie. Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow announced that Yami Gautam's upcoming film is set to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. The movie is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The music of the film is composed by critically acclaimed musician GV Prakash Kumar. Yami will play the role of a bride who appears to be a witch. "A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch)!" reads the logline of the film according to the press note. Amazon MGM Studios shared the poster on its Instagram handle. In the first-look poster of the movie, Yami Gautam was seen killing monsters while wearing a traditional saree.



Director Aanand L Rai is the producer of the movie with his production house Colour Yellow Productions. The filmmaker called Yami Gautam an "instinctive" choice for the lead role in the movie.

"Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can't wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride," said Aanand L Rai.

Yami Gautam was last seen in a cameo role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was directed by Aditya Dhar. The actress also won her career's first National Award this year for her performance in the movie 'Article 370'. (ANI)