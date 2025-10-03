Neeraj Ghaywan Reacts To Reports Of Only ₹10,000 Compensation To Homebound's Real-Life Family: Do Not Mistake This... | Image: X

Homebound has become an eye-opener movie of 2025 and is getting sounds of praise with a nod to an Oscar nominee from India. However, there was a buzz going on that the maker had reportedly compensated the family whose real-life story inspired the recent film Homebound with only ₹10,000. As the growing concerns, Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has responded with a detailed statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Neeraj reacts to low compensation concerns

Sharing a long note, Neeraj clarified that the amount mentioned was a personal gesture from him during his early research and does not reflect the full compensation the family received.

“Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere ₹10,000, a shamefully low amount,” Neeraj wrote. “I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture.”

He stressed that the figure being circulated has been taken out of context and does not reflect the actual support or respect given to the family.

“Please don’t take this as the full measure of the compensation,” he said. “Neither I nor the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a small sum. The families’ contributions mean the world to me, and we have honoured their trust and stories with genuine respect and substantial support.”

“I don’t want to mention the number because it would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub, the original heroes of Homebound,” he concluded.

All about Homebound