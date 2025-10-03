Kantara Chapter 1 Makers Urge Cinemagoers Not To Share Or Record Videos In Theatres Amid Reports Of Leak: Harms Efforts Of Thousands Who...

Kantara Chapter 1 is earning positive reviews from critics and the audience. This resulted in the bumper opening of Rishab Shetty starrer. However, owing to its hype, the movie was on the verge of falling prey to piracy and giving away the climax after cinemagoers uploaded the clips on social media. Seeing this, the makers requested the audience to refrain from such activity and keep the "magic" of Kantara alive in theatres.

Kantara Chapter 1 makers request the audience not to record videos in theatres

Taking to the official X page of Hombale Films, a production company, shared a statement appealing to the audience not to "support piracy". They further asked not to share videos of movies from theatres "even with good intentions". The caption reads, "Dear #Kantara Family and Cinema Lovers, #KantaraChapter1 is as much yours as ours, and your love has made it truly unforgettable. We humbly request you not to share/record videos from the film and not to encourage piracy. Let’s keep the magic of Kantara alive in theatres, so everyone can feel it the way it was meant to be. Experience #BlockbusterKantara only in cinemas."

The statement reads, "From the beginning, Kantara has been yours as much as ours. Your love and support have carried this journey forward. We humbly request that you not support piracy. It not only harms the film but also the dreams and efforts of thousands who worked tirelessly to bring it to life. We also kindly ask fans not to record or share videos from theatres, even with good intentions, as it takes away from the magic of cinema. Kantara Chapter 1 was created for the big screen, for you to feel every sound, every frame, every emotion as it was meant to be. Let's protect this journey together and keep Kantara an unforgettable experience in theatres."

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 1

Back in 2022, Kantara minted just ₹1.95 crore in Karnataka on its opening day. Owing to positive word of mouth, the movie became a superhit. With Kantara: Chapter 1, the buzz is strong and so are the collections. The movie opened at ₹60 crore with ₹19.5 crore in Hindi, followed by ₹18 crore in Kannada (original) language.