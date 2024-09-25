sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |

Published 17:42 IST, September 25th 2024

Netflix, Vashu Bhagnani Lock Horns Over Non-payment Claims To The Tune Of Crores

Pooja Entertainment, headed by Vashu Bhagnani alleged director Ali Abbas Zafar for misappropriation of funds and has now filed a lawsuit against Netflix.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vashu Bhagnani
Vashu Bhagnani led Pooja Entertainment has landed in legal toruble. | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:42 IST, September 25th 2024