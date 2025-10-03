Netizens Call Mahesh Bhatt 'Creep' For Feeding An Investor 'Human Flesh': He Should Be Put Behind Bars And Held Accountable

Mahesh Bhatt is facing a massive backlash after, during a podcast appearance, he confessed to feeding human flesh to an investor. The veteran filmmaker recalled his struggling days during a candid chat with his daughter Pooja Bhatt's podcast and shared he followed a tantric's advice to amp up his career. This didn't go down well with netizens, who called him a "creep" for such an inhuman act.

What did Mahesh Bhatt say that angered netizens?

During Pooja Bhatt's podcast, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that when he was in his 20s, he and his friend Arun Desai were struggling in their careers. So, his friend Arun suggested that they should meet a potential investor in Bihar's Gaya. However, before that, they travelled to Varanasi to meet Arun's guru. "There was a queue of very poor people waiting to have an audience with that guruji. He was a tantrik, a young man who held a bottle of rum in his hand and would keep on dancing," he added.

On seeing Bhatt, the tantric figured he was a non-believer, so he called the duo the next day. When the filmmaker reached the next day, the tantrik pulled out a piece and made a pudiya out of it. "He (tantrik) said this is human flesh, which has been taken out from the ghats. Take this and feed it to your potential investor, and he will give you money," recalled Bhatt.

On taking that, they reached Gaya and met a zamindar on the outskirts of Gaya. He seemed powerful, surrounded by bodyguards. However, the challenge was how to make him eat the human flesh, so they came up with a plan of disguising it as a paan. “And slowly, he brought it close to his mouth, and then, he started chewing it. We felt that we have hit the bull’s eye," recalled Bhatt. However, a month later, he learnt from his friend that the investor did not give them any money.

Netizens lash out at Mahesh Bhatt

A Reddit user shared a news clipping and captioned it as "What the hell is wrong with the Bhatts?" Soon, the netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "This man is such a creep! Sounds believable, he could totally fall down to this level. As if smooching his own daughter wasn't enough!" Another wrote, "Ppl who think Kapoors are the worst dysfunctional family, the Bhatts definitely take the crown."

