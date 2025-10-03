Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Family Drama Faces A Downfall In Earnings, But Crosses ₹20 Crore Mark

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nithya Menen's family action drama witnessed a low opening despite earning positive reviews. The movie couldn't even surpass Dhanush's previous release, Kuberaa's opening collection. Due to positive reviews, the film was expected to experience a surge in box office collections. However, it fell by 6.763 per cent.

Idli Kadai box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹10.26 crore at the box office on Friday, with ₹9.45 crore in the Tamil version and ₹81 lakh in the Telugu version. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹21.26 crore in India. The film is performing poorly in comparison to Dhanush's previous release, Kuberaa. Idli Kadai had an overall 59.87 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Trichy (76.25 per cent).

Helmed and produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures, it also stars Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani and Rajkiran in supporting roles. The film has music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by Kiran Koushik and editing by Prasanna GK.

What is the plot of Idli Kadai?