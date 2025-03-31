Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Poorly Reviewed Film Tanks On Eid Holiday, Washout Certain

Updated March 31st 2025, 22:59 IST
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Sikandar has received poor reviews since its release on March 30. On day 2, which coincided with the Eid holiday, the film collected around ₹30 crore, which not only helped the film cross the ₹50 crore mark but also provided some relief after its below-average opening.
Sikandar also failed to outdo some of Salman's earlier releases in terms of collections on Eid holiday. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the AR Murugadoss directorial collected ₹29 crore on Monday. This number was only slightly higher than the opening day biz of ₹26 crore. It seems like the bad reviews have stuck, and the audiences are not lining up at cinema halls to see the film. The jump in collection was only 11.54 percent.
The Eid holiday was crucial for the film to sustain over the first week, but it seems like a washout is certain for Sikandar. In the list of top-grossing films on the Eid holiday, Sikandar bags the 8th spot, pushing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a place down.
Salman now has two back-to-back flops on Eid. His last festive release was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), which ended its run at just ₹185 crore. Sikandar may end up earning less than that.
Earlier, before the release of Sikandar, the film was leaked online on piracy websites. This will affect its collection. "I was also told that Sajid Nadiadwala and the authorized team worked hard to remove the film from many piracy websites. But by then, the damage was already done. It spreads very fast," trade analyst Komal Nahta said.
