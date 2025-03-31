Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Poorly Reviewed Film Tanks On Eid Holiday, Washout Certain

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Sikandar has received poor reviews since its release on March 30. On day 2, which coincided with the Eid holiday, the film collected around ₹30 crore, which not only helped the film cross the ₹50 crore mark but also provided some relief after its below-average opening.

Sikandar also failed to outdo some of Salman's earlier releases in terms of collections on Eid holiday. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the AR Murugadoss directorial collected ₹29 crore on Monday. This number was only slightly higher than the opening day biz of ₹26 crore. It seems like the bad reviews have stuck, and the audiences are not lining up at cinema halls to see the film. The jump in collection was only 11.54 percent.

A still from Sikandar | Image: X

The Eid holiday was crucial for the film to sustain over the first week, but it seems like a washout is certain for Sikandar. In the list of top-grossing films on the Eid holiday, Sikandar bags the 8th spot, pushing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a place down.

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a still from Sikandar | Image: X

Salman now has two back-to-back flops on Eid. His last festive release was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), which ended its run at just ₹185 crore. Sikandar may end up earning less than that.