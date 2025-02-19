Netizens Slam Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor's New Promo Of Nadaaniyan, Say 'Such Brainrot Behaviour'

Khushi Kapoor made her debut on big screens with Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan. Post this, the actress is all geared up for her next film with Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan as lead. Now, a video of the duo promoting their movie has attracted criticism from netizens calling it “cringeworthy”.

Video of Khushi Kapoor-Ibrahim Ali Khan promoting Nadaaniyan goes viral, sparks disappointment among netizens

The video was shared by Khushi Kapoor on Instagram handle, in Ibrahim’s character eagerly tried to meet the actress’ character, but she snubs him as the shoot has concluded. Ibrahim in tears is left behind. Along with the video, the caption read, “Clearly his #Galatfehmi”, the word which is a reference to the song from their film.

As soon as the video was shared, it went viral within no Tim. Netizens thronged then comment section to express their displeasure over their acting and one user wrote, “Such Brainrot behaviour”. Another user wrote, “Delete this while u still have the time”. “Is this how he has also acted in the film?”, wrote the third user. ‘Galatfehmi’ song is sung by Tushar Joshi, Madhubanti Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar(composers for the song). The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. At just 24, Khushi has already collaborated with the next generation of Bollywood’s most renowned families or we can say three New-Gen Khans. But despite two films old, the actress is being trolled for her acting.

What do we know about Nadaaniyan?

Nadaaniyan is helmed by Shauna Gautam and written by Jean Handa, Riva Razdan Kapoor, Ishita Moitra. Apart from Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film also features Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj and Palki Jain among others. The released date of the film is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Poster of Nadaaniyan | Source: IMDb

Nadaaniyan tells the story of a privileged Delhi socialite who hires a a middle-class student to pose as her boyfriend to maintain her social status. Their pretence becomes complicated when genuine feelings develop between them.