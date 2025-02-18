Updated 15:44 IST, February 18th 2025
Udit Narayan Reacts As Paparazzi Teases Singer Over Kiss Controversy At The Roshans' Success Bash | WATCH
Singer Udit Narayan continues to face wrath of social media after several videos of him kissing fans during one of his live performances went viral.
Udit Narayan is known for his soulful voice and for making everyone dance to his beats. The veteran singer continues to receive flak after videos of him kissing his female fans during a concert surfaced on internet. Recently, Udit attended the success party of The Roshans documentary series and paps didn’t miss a chance to poke fun at him.
Paps mock Udit Narayan at an event, video goes viral
In the clip shared by user BollyBlindGossip on Reddit, paps can be seen joking with Udit Narayan and they ask him, “Sir ek kiss hojaye”. The singer then simply laughs it off and walks away. After the video surfaced on Reddit users were quick to react and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “It's all fun and games till Udit grabs the Pap and fulfils his wish.” Another user wrote, “The smile is just creepy now”. “Because cancel culture never works”, wrote the third user.
Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan too poked fun at Udit Narayan while she and former Tennis player Sania Mirza were having a conversation in the former’s YouTube cooking show Farah Ki Dawat. In the clip, Farah playfully asked Sania’s son for a kiss and said, “First, you have to give me a kiss, you know that, or give a hug”. Moments later Farah quips saying, “Come on, do a Udit ji on me!”.
All about Udit Narayan’s kissing controversy
In the viral clip, Udit Narayan was seen singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a female fan approached the singer near the stage. On seeing her, he bent down to pose for a selfie. Then she turned around and kissed him. Singer then retuned his fan’s gesture by kissing her on the cheek. Then Udit kissed all the female fans who approached him for a selfie. The Falak Tak singer later clarified saying that this is their way of showing love.
The 69-year old singer has sung in various other languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam and many other languages. The singer was honoured with Padma Shri in 2009 and Padma Bhushan in 2016. He has also won four National Film Awards.
Published 15:44 IST, February 18th 2025